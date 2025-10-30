Two unoccupied houses with substantial corner site on the market for €950,000

A unique development site, including two unoccupied houses and a substantial corner site is on the market in Clondalkin for €950,000.

The site off the New Nangor road comprises 0.05 acres with two vacant three-bed houses, a large space behind both dwellings and a driveway included.

The houses are numbers six and seven Old Church Park, a quiet cul-de-sac within reach of Clondalkin Village and Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

The well-connected location is also within walking distance of several local shops, schools and bus routes.

Six Old Church Park has three bedrooms, open plan kitchen with a dining area and a family bathroom, as well as a guest toilet, utility room and entrance hallway.

The neighbouring dwelling has a fully fitted kitchen with a dining area, family bathroom, lounge and entrance hallway.

Planning permission was granted for the site in 2007 to demolish the existing houses and build three three-bed dwellings with six new car parking spaces and a rear entrance for number six, but this has lapsed in the time since then.

New planning permission for the site can be obtained by a new owner, if they wish to do so.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact Ray Cooke Auctioneers.