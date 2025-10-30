Mural theme shows the positive impact of sport on mental health

The mural will go at this location in Knockmore

PLANS have been lodged for a community mural in Knockmore in Tallaght.

This community mural is a project funded by the Creative Ireland Mural Grant in collaboration with the Connect 4 project, connect for life and members of the local community.

The mural according to the plans draws its inspiration from the poem authored by Emmet O’Brien in partnership with Sean Farrell and the Connect 4 project.

The central theme of both the mural and the poem concerns the positive impact of sport on mental health.