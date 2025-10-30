Search
Mural theme shows the positive impact of sport on mental health
The mural will go at this location in Knockmore

Mural theme shows the positive impact of sport on mental health

Echo StaffOctober 30, 2025 8:52 am

PLANS have been lodged for a community mural in Knockmore in Tallaght.

This community mural is a project funded by the Creative Ireland Mural Grant in collaboration with the Connect 4 project, connect for life and members of the local community.

The mural according to the plans draws its inspiration from the poem authored by Emmet O’Brien in partnership with Sean Farrell and the Connect 4 project.

The central theme of both the mural and the poem concerns the positive impact of sport on mental health.

Read More


Proposals for 12 new apartments on vacant store site and garage

Property

A planning application has been filed for 12 new apartments on a site in Palmerstown. Perelisa Management Ltd have submitted proposals to...

High-quality offices in Citywest have a guide price of €7.5 million

Property

A high-quality HQ-style office, in a proven suburban business location, has just been brought to the market by Savills. The office campus...

Plans for 494 homes in Ballycullen approved

News

Planning permission had been granted for almost 500 homes in a new development in Ballycullen, despite significant opposition. Developer Lagan Homes has...

Extension of planning is sought for 250 apartments in Cookstown Industrial Estate

Property

An extension is being sought for planning permission for a major housing development in Cookstown, for over 250 apartments. Steelworks Property Developments...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST