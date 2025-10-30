This weeks front pages – October 30, 2025
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.
Luas tracks to be replaced at Belgard Road crossingNews
Luas services between Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart will be disrupted for “essential works” for the duration of the October bank holiday weekend....
Recruitment campaign taking place for people to join GardaNews
A RECUTIMENT campaign is currently taking place for people to join An Garda Síochána. The Gardai Trainee employment drive was launched at...
‘It doesn’t make sense to me’ to have a two-tier HAP paymentNews
“There are people that are on that rate that are on the cusp of losing their apartments.” Calls have been made for...
AUTHOREcho Staff
