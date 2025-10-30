Search
This weeks front pages – October 30, 2025

Echo StaffOctober 30, 2025 8:37 am

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.

Pick up your copy or subscribe online

Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…

Tallaght

West

Business

Sport

Luas tracks to be replaced at Belgard Road crossing

News

Luas services between Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart will be disrupted for “essential works” for the duration of the October bank holiday weekend....

Recruitment campaign taking place for people to join Garda

News

A RECUTIMENT campaign is currently taking place for people to join An Garda Síochána. The Gardai Trainee employment drive was launched at...

‘It doesn’t make sense to me’ to have a two-tier HAP payment

News

“There are people that are on that rate that are on the cusp of losing their apartments.” Calls have been made for...
