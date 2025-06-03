Search
Ashlee is tops at national generation apprenticeship
Ashlee McGuinness, Sancta Maria College with parents Ruth and Christopher McGuinness with her prestigious award

Ashlee is tops at national generation apprenticeship

Mark KeaneJune 3, 2025 2:39 pm

A BALLYROAN student has won a prestigious national competition, showcasing the innovation and green skills of the nation’s next generation of talent.

Sancta Maria College’s Ashlee McGuinness is an award winner in the Generation Apprenticeship Second Level competition for her podcast entry.

Organised by the National Apprenticeship Office, the competition challenged students to learn about the exciting choice of national apprenticeship opportunities now available and how future careers can champion green values and a sustainable future for all.

Ashlee claimed first prize in the podcast category by showing how the electrical industry can walk the walk on sustainability by repurposing materials.

“The competition was more than just a creative challenge for me, it was a chance to promote green values, think about how we can reuse resources and inspire others to make eco-friendly choices,” she said.

“I am proud to contribute to a project that highlights the importance of sustainability and innovative thinking for a better future.

“The competition was great fun and allowed me to use my imagination and creativity.”

Competition judge Edmond Connolly, South East Regional Skills Forum Manager, said: “The power of students to shape and influence the future was clear, and we were so impressed by the entries submitted by these talented and driven students.

“The competition provided invaluable insights around some of the challenging questions facing our planet today and how future career choices can offer solutions.”

Read More


Wonderful women raise almost €500k for charities

News

TALLAGHT University Hospital Foundation celebrated the outstanding contribution of Ann Carthy and Easter Chick Ladies who have raised almost €500,000 for charity....

Getting out and getting active

News

ALMOST 300 young Dubliners were rewarded for getting out and getting active in new and creative ways at a ceremony in Collinstown,...

Scoil Aoife host Chess tournament

News

SCOIL Aoife Chess hosted their second Invitational tournament on Friday which proved a big success. This year the tournament included 104 children...

Scrambler bikes are causing damage to green space will be monitored by council

News

SOUTH Dublin County Council are monitoring the use of scrambler bikes between Glenshane and Rossfield estates in Tallaght as it’s “causing damage”...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST