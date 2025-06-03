Ashlee is tops at national generation apprenticeship

Ashlee McGuinness, Sancta Maria College with parents Ruth and Christopher McGuinness with her prestigious award

A BALLYROAN student has won a prestigious national competition, showcasing the innovation and green skills of the nation’s next generation of talent.

Sancta Maria College’s Ashlee McGuinness is an award winner in the Generation Apprenticeship Second Level competition for her podcast entry.

Organised by the National Apprenticeship Office, the competition challenged students to learn about the exciting choice of national apprenticeship opportunities now available and how future careers can champion green values and a sustainable future for all.

Ashlee claimed first prize in the podcast category by showing how the electrical industry can walk the walk on sustainability by repurposing materials.

“The competition was more than just a creative challenge for me, it was a chance to promote green values, think about how we can reuse resources and inspire others to make eco-friendly choices,” she said.

“I am proud to contribute to a project that highlights the importance of sustainability and innovative thinking for a better future.

“The competition was great fun and allowed me to use my imagination and creativity.”

Competition judge Edmond Connolly, South East Regional Skills Forum Manager, said: “The power of students to shape and influence the future was clear, and we were so impressed by the entries submitted by these talented and driven students.

“The competition provided invaluable insights around some of the challenging questions facing our planet today and how future career choices can offer solutions.”