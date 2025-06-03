South Dublin County Council’s Creative Ireland Programme Supports 35 + FREE Events for Cruinniú na nÓg Saturday 7 June 2025

South Dublin County Council’s Creative Ireland programme is proud to support up to 40 free creative events for children and young people as part of Cruinniú na nÓg 2025, taking place on Saturday, 7 June.

Cruinniú na nÓg is the only national day of free creativity for young people in the world, and this year’s programme promises more inspiration, imagination, and inclusion than ever before.

This all-island Creative Ireland celebration, supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, will feature music, art, storytelling, circus, dance, film, and more on offer to children and teenagers of all ages and abilities.

The programme includes a wide range of events for children and young people across the island of Ireland, celebrating creativity in all its forms.

South Dublin’s programme includes events for all, deeply reflecting our needs and giving opportunities to explore new creative ways.

Cruinniú Late, supported by the Department’s Late-Night Economy Initiative will feature youth-led late-night events, created by and for 13–18-year-olds, in safe spaces with music, spoken word and live music performances.

South Dublin programme will feature The Night Belongs to Us at Áras Chrónáin, Clondalkin, TIME.

Headlining this vibrant music night are Shakermakers, a group of passionate young musicians from South Dublin who are dedicated to replicating the iconic sound of the legendary Oasis, with a line-up of emerging local performers to be announced soon.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Patrick O’Donovan said:

“This year’s Cruinniú na nÓg promises an exciting and inclusive programme – from filmmaking to circus workshops, songwriting to sensory events.

“I’m especially proud of the Cruinniú Late events offering safe, fun spaces for teenagers to explore and showcase their creativity.

“These 1,000+ events wouldn’t be possible without the outstanding work of our local authority culture and creativity teams.

“Cruinniú continues to foster cross-community collaboration through creative expression in the spirit of the Shared Island initiative.

“Our dedicated facilitators have worked hard in making this year’s Cruinniú na nÓg South Dublin programme as engaging and accessible as possible.

“We are especially excited by the inclusion of Lucan House as a venue hosting music and fun in this years schedule This programme of events is a wonderful opportunity for children of all ages across the county to unleash their creative side,” said South Dublin Creative Ireland Creative Communities Engagement Officer Eithne Swaine

MEETING THE NEEDS OF THE COMMUNITY

Foróige’s Create Together Fest 2025 has been specially designed for children aged 8–11 from their Early Intervention Project in Tallaght.

Over several months, children will work with Garbo Productions to create puppets and characters, and with NOISE on spoken word workshops to develop their stories.

A photography workshop will help shape background narratives, and a Cricut session will see the group design performance t-shirts and hats.

The project culminates in a performance on 7 June at Brookfield Community Centre, where children will share their work with family and friends in a joyful celebration of creativity.

The Early Intervention Project supports young people at risk by encouraging prosocial behaviour and interests, using creativity—art, drama, music—as a powerful tool for positive engagement.

SOUTH DUBLIN PROGRAMME HIGHLIGHTS

The 2025 programme in South Dublin celebrates community, inclusivity, and artistic expression, with standout events across libraries, community centres, and public spaces.

Ruaille Buaille Drum Party



Voted Most Popular Ruaille Buaille Event 2024, DRUMadore returns to this year’s Lucan Children’s Music Festival!



Experience the thrill of learning beats on the move, grooving out to epic tunes, and immersing yourself in the joy of rhythm.

Our highly trained instructors will be there to guide you every step of the way. All are welcome to come and enjoy the children’s performances from 12 noon.

Circus Skills Workshop, North Clondalkin Library

A fun-filled, interactive morning featuring rope walking, plate balancing, juggling, dancing, and live music begins at 10am.

Outdoor Event, 3pm in Parthalán Place, Tallaght

NOISE Music and TCA / Creative Places MacUíllíam have collaborated to create a high energy music and dance event in Parthalán Place, across from The Civic.

The event will include live music, DJ sets and dance performances by young people, and open DJ, Music Production, and Dance workshops and demo.

My Monster and Me – Rua Red



Families are invited to a drop-in art workshop responding to a sculpture created by local children.

Led by visual artist Seiko Hayase, this session encourages exploration and creativity in Rua Red’s 3rd Space.

Mo Ghuth gan focail ar bith (My Voice Without Words)



This expressive visual art workshop, led by Christine de Paor, invites neurodiverse young people (ages 9–18) to create self-portraits and visual responses to meaningful themes without using words. Rua Red at 11am.

The Beat Project in The Park Community Centre, 5pm



Young musicians aged 9–12 will present original songs developed in an 8-week songwriting and recording programme.



THE CIVIC EVENTS

Singing in the Rain with Rachel Drew (Let’s Sing)

A musical, multi-sensory experience for children ages 0-3 years, and their families at 10am

Bang and Blast with Mary Curran (Whisteblast Quartet)



A music workshop at 4pm designed to be fun, educational, interactive, inclusive and provide an active introduction to the wonderful French horn, live music, percussion and group play for 4 – 12 years

Beach Days – Presented by Monica Muñoz



A multi-sensory dance show followed by an interactive workshop for ages 5–10 at 2pm. Booking required.

JOY, A Walkabout Puppet Performance



Púca’s joyful parade returns to the streets of Tallaght at 1:30pm, led by giant puppets and musicians. Suitable for all ages and wheelchair accessible.

Make Your Own Story with Juliette Saumande



Create your own story inspired by Ireland and Dublin at this interactive workshop for ages 6–12. 11:45am, booking required.

Digital Moves with Jack Philp



Workshops in dance, motion capture, and digital art for ages 13–18, with a final showcase on 7 June at 8pm.

TAKE PART THIS YEAR

Families and young people across South Dublin County are invited to participate in these FREE events full of creative experiences.

Whether you’re into dance, music, writing, puppetry, or visual arts, there’s something for everyone.

For the full list of Cruinniú na nÓg events in South Dublin, visit: https://cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie/events/location/south%20dublin/

