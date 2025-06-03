United by Cooperative Spirit: Tallaght & District and Firhouse Credit Unions Merge

Tallaght and District Credit Union and Firhouse Credit Union have completed a Transfer of Engagements that will see Firhouse officially become part of the Tallaght and District family.

This union brings together two member-owned co-operatives built on the same credit-union ethos: people helping people, democratic control, and a commitment to social well-being over profit.

With branches now in both Tallaght and Firhouse, members will enjoy greater convenience while retaining everything that makes a credit union special.

A stronger combined balance sheet means more competitive loans and savings, enhanced digital services, and the capacity to reinvest even more in financial education, community grants, and member benefits.

Why This Matters: Damien Hutchinson, CEO of Tallaght and District Credit Union, notes:

“This is more than a structural change — it’s a celebration of the credit-union philosophy that unites us.

“By joining forces we widen the circle of mutual support, giving every member a louder voice and broader services while keeping the same personal touch and volunteer-led spirit you expect from your credit union.”

Tom Maguire, Chair of Tallaght and District Credit Union, adds:

“Credit unions thrive when members stand shoulder to shoulder.

“By pooling our resources and expertise we’re safeguarding the future of cooperative finance in Tallaght and Firhouse, ensuring that generations to come will have a democratic, not-for-profit financial partner they can genuinely call their own”.

The Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative that has been serving the community with dedication and integrity for over 55 years.

Known for its commitment to providing personalised financial services, the credit union offers members a range of products including savings accounts, loans, and financial advice tailored to suit their needs.

With a strong emphasis on community support, Tallaght and District Credit Union actively participates in local events and initiatives, helping to foster a sense of unity and financial well-being within the locality.

The credit union’s focus on member satisfaction and financial education ensures that it remains a trusted and valuable resource for the residents of both Tallaght and Firhouse.

This strategy is key especially at a time when profit-driven institutions dominate the landscape, this merger reaffirms the distinctive values that set credit unions apart: one member, one vote;

For long-standing and new members alike, the message is clear: together, we are stronger, more resilient, and better equipped to serve our members today and for years to come.