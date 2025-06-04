Over 300 people and 45 agencies attend Fettercairn’s Health Fair Day

OVER 300 people attended the Health Fair Day in Fettercairn Community Centre, where 45 agencies provided precious information on local health and wellbeing support, reports Alessia Micalizzi.

The centre turned into a vibrant hub of activity on Wednesday, May 21, with representatives of Pharmacy Hub, Alzheimer’s Society Ireland, Tallaght University Hospital and the HSE offering resources and assistance, the Irish Heart Foundation providing health checks, and much more.

Other services present included supports around mental health, suicide bereavement, domestic violence, local employment, and broader health and wellbeing initiatives.

The event was organised by Samantha Griffin, co-ordinator of the Tallaght Health Project, with the support of Alan McDonnell of Sláintecare Healthy Communities.

Ms Griffin said she was “blown away” by the turnout and glad that people could rediscover the services available in their area.

“From the moment doors opened, attendees streamed into the centre, eager to explore the wide range of services.

“The variety and quality of what we offered made a strong impression.

“Many said to us or the agencies, ‘I never knew we had this,’ or ‘I never knew this service existed.’ Some of those organisations felt forgotten and they thanked us for the opportunity.

“It was an incredibly busy and positive day, and it showed the strength and spirit of our community when we come together to support one another.”

Ms Griffin also extended her heartfelt thanks to the volunteers who supported the event on the day, as well as Anna Mostek from the Health Project team for her “invaluable” help.

The catering was made possible by Tallaght West Credit Union and the Tallaght Drugs and Alcohol Task Force.

“With such a successful turnout and strong community engagement, planning is already underway to bring the Health Fair Day back in 2026—bigger and better than ever,” she said.

“A sincere thank you goes out to all the agencies, volunteers, staff, attendees, and supporters who helped make the day such a resounding success.”