Campaign aims to ‘showcase everything good’ about area
A NEW social media campaign aims at changing the perception around Jobstown and “showcase everything good” about it.
TikTok channel @OneJobstown went live on Sunday, May 18, and was officially launched by the Jobstown Connecting for Life Group on Thursday, May 22 counting over 700 followers.
AUTHORMark Keane
