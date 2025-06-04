Search
Campaign aims to ‘showcase everything good’ about area
Katie Timmons, David Osungboun, Kevin Dickson, Lacey Reade (West Tallaght Foróige)

Mark KeaneJune 4, 2025 10:17 am

A NEW social media campaign aims at changing the perception around Jobstown and “showcase everything good” about it.

TikTok channel @OneJobstown went live on Sunday, May 18, and was officially launched by the Jobstown Connecting for Life Group on Thursday, May 22 counting over 700 followers.

