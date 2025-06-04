Citywise students recognised for progress and dedication
Over 30 students were celebrated at an awards ceremony at a Tallaght educational charity for their academic and development achievements.
The end-of-the-academic-year Awards Night at Citywise Education in Jobstown on Wednesday saw prizes handed out to the best and most improved students across a wide range of programmes.
AUTHOREllen Gough
