Search
Pulse project TY students win top prize
Students from Tallaght Community School

Pulse project TY students win top prize

Alessia MicalizziJune 4, 2025 10:33 am

A group of TY students received an award for their dedication in providing a new defibrillator for the community and raising awareness about first aid training.

Within their ‘Pulse Project’, 15 Tallaght Community School students learned how to perform lifesaving practice CPR and check people’s pulse, while also campaigning for the importance of knowing these practices and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Read More


Wonderful women raise almost €500k for charities

News

TALLAGHT University Hospital Foundation celebrated the outstanding contribution of Ann Carthy and Easter Chick Ladies who have raised almost €500,000 for charity....

GAA Club is hosting charity tournament for brave Archie

News

ST ANNE’S GAA are inviting all the GAA clubs in Tallaght to join them for a charity tournament in aid of Archie...

Secondary schools should ban e-scooters from grounds

News

THERE have been calls for South Dublin secondary schools to ban the use of electric scooters on school grounds “for the safety...

Scrambler bikes are causing damage to green space will be monitored by council

News

SOUTH Dublin County Council are monitoring the use of scrambler bikes between Glenshane and Rossfield estates in Tallaght as it’s “causing damage”...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST