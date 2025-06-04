An Cosán delight at winning prestigious digital award

An Cosán Digital Inclusion Officer Ashling Johnson, CEO Heydi Foster, Chair of the Board Anna Durkan and Policy and Communications Manager Mark Kelly at the Education Awards 2025 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Santry.

An Cosán has been awarded the prestigious “Most Innovative Digital Transformation” award at the 2025 Education Awards, which took place on Thursday.

The awards celebrate excellence within the third level education sector across the island of Ireland and are considered a highlight of the education calendar.

An Cosán, meaning ‘The Path’ in Irish, is renowned for its holistic, person-centred educational approach, deeply committed to empowering women and families within disadvantaged communities.

Beyond providing access to learning, An Cosán cultivates an environment where individuals gain confidence, develop meaningful skills, and achieve transformative life changes.

Recognising the importance of digital literacy in today’s world, An Cosán delivers targeted digital skills training to ensure learners can thrive in an increasingly connected society.

The Education Awards have specifically recognised the development and impact of An Cosán’s innovative and free digital learning tools: Digital Stepping Stones and the Get Yourself Online e-learning platform.

The creation of a pioneering online Digital Literacy Community of Practice for community educators was also a key factor in this significant achievement.

Ensuring digital inclusion means facilitating individuals and groups to effectively use information and communication technologies.

Possessing even basic digital skills offers significant advantages, including greater access to education and employment prospects, easier interaction with government services, and enhanced social inclusion.

An Cosán actively works to ensure that no citizen is left behind in the Digital Age, directly contributing to the EU’s ambitious goal of 80% of adults possessing basic digital skills by 2030.

The conclusion reached by the judging panel was shared by compere author and broadcaster Colm O’Regan: ‘An Cosán’s efforts to bridge the digital divide are truly commendable.

The Digital Stepping Stones tool and Get Yourself Online campaign stand out as an innovative, impactful solution for marginalised learners. It’s a clear and articulate response to the challenge of digital access using the DigComp framework as a basis for design.’

Heydi Foster, CEO of An Cosán, expressed her delight at winning the award: ‘This honour stands as a powerful affirmation of An Cosán’s deep-rooted belief in the power of community and collaboration.

‘This is the driving force in our mission to establish digital access as a fundamental right for everyone.

‘The award celebrates the incredible dedication of the An Cosán team and its partners in their tireless efforts to bridge Ireland’s digital divide. It also underscores the significant impact of our collaborations with SOLAS and Accenture, which have so far empowered over 10,000 individuals with the vital digital skills needed to thrive in today’s world.’