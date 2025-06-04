Search
Coláiste Chilliain showcase
Kelan Sunderland, Fiach Mac Conmara, Molly Hoyte and Kate de Nógla from Colaiste Chilliain

Coláiste Chilliain showcase

Alessia MicalizziJune 4, 2025 10:36 am

Clondalkin’s Coláiste Chilliain hosted their annual Seóthaispeántas, ‘showcase’, on Thursday.

The Showcase featured student work in all practical subjects, including Art, Home Economics, Metalwork and Woodwork, and spanned across all year groups from First Year to Sixth Year.

“The students were an integral part in helping to prepare, label, mount and hang all the work,” explained arts teacher Meagan Ní Cárthaigh.

“Their parents were then invited to the school to come and appreciate their work.”

This is the second Colaiste Chilliain’s Seóthaispeántas, which was “extremely successful,” said the school, since its first launch.

The exhibition is organised by Ms Ní Cárthaigh who wants to showcase the students’ skills and artwork at the end of the year.

“I’m passionate about arts and I want to give the opportunity for recognition of students with creative talents in practical subjects,” she told The Echo.

“I plan to continue with this event yearly, in collaboration with the students and staff at Coláiste Chilliain.”

