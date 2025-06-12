Ask Acorn staff donate €20k to cancer research charity

Vivian O'Callaghan, Branch Manager, Ask Acorn, Barry O'Sullivan, C.O.O., Ask Acorn with Orla Dolan, C.E.O., Breakthrough Cancer Research Photo by Adrian O'Herlihy

Staff at Ask Acorn, a nationwide financial intermediary and distributor of life protection products, with an office in Baldonnell have donated an impressive €20,000 for cancer research charity Breakthrough Cancer Research (Breakthrough) through the company’s annual ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) programme.

The funds will directly support research into poorer prognosis cancers, with a 5-year survival of less than 25% and currently very limited treatment options.

Currently, nearly half (45%) of all cancer deaths in Ireland come from seven low survival cancers, and these are the cancers Breakthrough Cancer Research is currently targeting their research towards.

Breakthrough was selected through a company-wide nomination process, with employees putting forward causes that hold personal meaning.

The strong support for Breakthrough Cancer Research reflects the fact that one in two people in Ireland will face a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime — a reality that has touched many within the Ask Acorn team.

Breakthrough Cancer Research is dedicated to funding scientific research that targets the most urgent gaps in cancer treatment, particularly where options are limited and outcomes remain poor.

Their work helps drive progress in cancers that are currently under-funded, offering hope where it’s needed most.

“We are very grateful to the team at Ask Acorn for this generous donation, and to everyone who supports our work” said Orla Dolan, CEO of Breakthrough Cancer Research.

“The donation will go directly towards cutting-edge research into the lowest survival cancers which urgently need more investment. Every donation brings us closer to a future free from cancer, where no one ever hears the words, ‘There’s nothing left to try.”

The organisation supports cutting-edge, patient-focused research across Ireland, including projects at the Trinity Translational Medicine Institute, UCD’s Conway Institute, and at Royal College of Surgeons Ireland.

These include advances in next-gen immunotherapy, radiotherapy resistance, new drug development and personalised medicine through initiatives like Precision Oncology Ireland.

“At Ask Acorn, protection is at the core of what we do,” said Shane Corrigan, Ask Acorn Branch Manager in Dublin. “It’s not just about financial protection — it’s about safeguarding futures in every sense.

‘Many of us have experienced the impact of cancer up close, and we’re proud to help fund research that offers real hope to patients and families across the country.”

Monies raised for Breakthrough Cancer directly fund new treatment discoveries, clinical trials, and innovations that could dramatically improve outcomes for people diagnosed with difficult-to-treat cancers.

The charity has a bold vision: 100% survival for 100% of cancers.