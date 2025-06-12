Primary school plans gets the green light in Rathcoole

PLANNING has been granted for a new primary school in Rathcoole which will include 20 classrooms.

Following a third-party appeal which was lodged, An Bord Pleanála gave the green light to the Department of Education at lands south of Coolamber Drive.

The new school planned for Rathcoole Educate Together NS will be three storeys high with 20 classrooms.

The proposed development will also provide a multi-purpose hall and all ancillary teacher and pupil facilities, vehicular, cycle and pedestrian access to the site is proposed to the north-west of the school, with staff and visitor parking spaces; car and bus drop off and set-down facilities and associated set-down areas and accessible parking facilities.

Also included is a secondary, future provision of pedestrian-, vehicular- and cycle-access points are provided to the southern boundary of the site.

The development will also include the provision of bicycle and scooter parking; external stores; internal access roads, cycle and footpaths; hard and soft play areas including two ballcourts; piped infrastructure, connections and ducting; external plant area; landscaping and boundary treatments; green roofs, PV panels; one ESB substation; EV parking facilities; external courtyards and all hard and soft landscaping; ancillary ramps and stairs; lighting; signage; three attenuation tank; SUDs; three flagpoles; changes in level and all associated site development and excavation works above and below ground.

A number of third party submissions were lodged by Four Districts Habitat Group.