Asking price of €525k for unit in Newlands Cross Retail Centre

Quantum Property Consultants bring to the market “an excellent opportunity” to acquire Unit 2, Newlands Cross Retail Centre, reports Ellen Gough.

With an asking price of €525,000, this retail premises is located in a busy and vibrant location just off the N7 at Newlands Cross, one of the busiest arteries into Dublin City.

The double frontage shop front (with electric roller shutters for security) extends to approximately 2,065 sq. ft at ground floor level with the benefit of a mezzanine floor providing an additional 1,184 sq. ft of storage space.

The listing agent estimate that market rent for this property would be in the region of €50,000 to €60,000 per annum offering an attractive yield to the discerning purchaser looking to buy the property as an investment.

The premises is currently owned and occupied by a long-established office stationery company, operating from the premises for the past 20 years with many local schools and offices as high valued customers.

There is the option to buy the premises at the asking price of €525,000 and separately the business at the asking price of €120,000 for a total €645,000.

Business accounts are available on request should there be an interested party looking to buy and continue to run the stationery business (without prejudice/subject to contract/contract denied).

Newlands Cross Retail Centre enjoys an exceptionally convenient location with easy access to major road networks, ensuring high visibility and accessibility for customers.

The Centre is home to a variety of complementary businesses, driving strong footfall and offering excellent trading potential.

