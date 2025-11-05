Rua Red holds annual open to support emerging and established talent

THE Annual Open serves as a platform to “support and encourage” emerging and established artists.

Each year Rua Red holds an annual open-call exhibition of fine and applied art and invites artists from all disciplines and career stages to submit their work.

The exhibition provides a chance to witness the diversity and vitality of contemporary art and uncover unanticipated connections.

This year, Rua Red has invited artists to submit work that responds to the theme ‘Right Here, Right Now’. Work that speaks to the urgency of the present moment, reflects lived realities, challenges inherited systems and reimagines futures from the ground up.

Whether personal, political, poetic, or protest-driven, Rua Red welcomes work that is rooted in the “here and now”—work that speaks from within communities, that is unapologetically human.

The winner of the 2025 Annual Open Judge’s Choice Award, Conor Horgan, will be awarded a solo show in Gallery 2 at some point during the ensuing 12-month period.

Exhibiting artists include Reuben Brown, Dee Byrne, Geraldine Carton, Emanuela Carvisiglia, Rayleen Clancy, Beatrice O’Connell, Paddy Critchley, and Gemma Crowe, among many others.

The ‘Right Here, Right Now’ exhibition launched on October 3 in the Rua Red Art Gallery in Tallaght and is currently available to view until November 15, supported by the Arts Council and South Dublin County Arts Office.

Keep an eye out for Domnick Sorace’s ‘When Stars Collide’ as well; Domnick was the recipient of the 2024 Annual Open Judge’s Choice Award.

The gallery’s opening hours are from 10am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday; all are welcome, and admission is free.