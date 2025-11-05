Residents call for more attention to be given to Drumfinn Park

“It’s a forgotten place, it’s a lovely pocket park.”

Local residents have called for more attention to be given to Drumfinn Park in Ballyfermot.

Residents have asked for more maintenance to be done within the space and improvements added to the area.

The park is surrounded by the Ballyfermot Garda Station, Youthreach and the Liffey Partnership among the many establishments overlooking the square, as well as housing.

Councillor Vincent Jackson noted that more is needed to take care of the area than is already provided by the local authority.

Cllr Jackson stated: “The council will cut the grass in it periodically and do little things, but it needs more than that. It needs a bit more attention.”

The Ballyfermot Councillor added that there is an opportunity available to the council to work alongside nearby groups like Youthreach to help maintain the park.

However, he did note that maintaining the space to the quality of another local green space, People’s Park, would not be possible, despite stating that it was “the gold standard.”

He explained that private contractors maintain People’s Park and the daily maintenance there, including grass-cutting, weeding and litter picking, is expensive work.

“I’d say it’s quite expensive to get it done so I don’t [want to] lead people up the garden path letting people think that every park can be like that.

“I wish it would be, but it’s not going to be.”

Cllr Jackson said that the area is well used in the summertime when the weather is at its best.

A basketball court is on the left-hand side of the pocket park, and some benches are dotted on the right half.

However, Cllr Jackson feels that more can be done to make it more appealing for people who make use of the public amenity.

Improving the paths, waste removal, flower planting and improvements to the green, which can be used for other sports, would all improve Drumfinn Park, according to the Ballyfermot representative.

“Anything that would bring additional footfall makes the place safer, and the more something is used, the better its kept.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.