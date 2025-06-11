Assurances sought from Minister for Health for the new Adamstown primary care centre

A local Sinn Féin representative is calling on the HSE and the Minister for Health to provide assurances that the planned new primary care centre for Adamstown is adequately resourced and does not take from existing personnel in the Dublin Mid-West constituency.

Lucan Sinn Féin representative, Derren Ó Brádaigh said: “The long-awaited new primary care centre can’t open its doors soon enough as far as the community here are concerned.

‘This facility is long overdue and was only agreed after much campaigning and with an acute deficit of any type of health services being constantly highlighted directly with council officials and planners, the Department and the HSE.

“Repurposing works to an existing building have been underway since last year.

“This building located on Adamstown Boulevard has remained vacant for almost 20 years, before eventually being acquired by the HSE.

‘In a recent response received by my colleague Eoin Ó Broin TD from the head of primary care with the HSE, it was confirmed that the Adamstown Primary Care Centre is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

‘Additional time will have to then be allocated for equipping the facility and transitioning services for Q2 2026. So realistically, we won’t see this open until the summer of next year.

“In the same correspondence received, the HSE were unable to confirm just how many staff will be employed here.

‘Worryingly, it was stated the team will consist of staff relocating from the HSE facility at the nearby Rossecourt Resource Centre, as well as some clinicians currently based at the Acorn Unit in Cherry Orchard Hospital.

“It is imperative that this facility and yet further needed services are delivering in addition to existing resources already in place.

“Lucan has witnessed an entire new townland arrive in a matter of years and placing serious pressures on already over-stretched services. There are over 5,200 new homes in West Lucan alone, with no GPs operating from within these new developments.

“This is a government strategic development zone and as such, it must provide essential infrastructure and services to meet the needs of an ever-growing population.”