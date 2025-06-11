Calls are made for additional street furniture in village

Calls have been made for support from the council for additional street furniture in a village centre.

In a motion brought to the Lucan, Palmerstown and North Clondalkin Area Committee Meeting in May, South Dublin County Council were asked “to examine the feasibility of supporting the installation of additional street furniture in the old bus stop lay-by outside Ryan’s café” in Lucan village.

“This underused space presents an opportunity to enhance the public realm encourage community interaction and build on recent improvements to make Lucan more welcoming”, the motion submitted by Cllr Liona O’Toole (Ind) stated.

She highlighted the current levels of outdoor seating in Lucan village are “well used, which is great to see”, and that proposals to use the former bus stop for seating had gone through some proposal work with “previous engineers for the area who have left the council now.”

“The costing for this is coming from the business themselves, this is just to ask for support,” Cllr O’Toole said during debate on the motion at the meeting on May 27.

According to Michael McAdam, senior engineer for Road Design and Construction, and NTA Projects at SDCC, the area in Cllr O’Toole’s motion is outside of the contract extents of the Lucan Village scheme currently under construction.

However, he said that the council is “not opposed in principle to the redesignation of the space in question and the provision of seating, in line with the type of seating being provided elsewhere in the village under the current scheme”.

“The Roads Department will liaise with Public Realm with a view to engaging with the local stakeholders to assess their views on the suggestion,” he added.