‘Cherry Orchard’ Arts Festival problem with insurance resolved
‘Cherry Orchard’ Arts Festival problem with insurance resolved

Ellen GoughJune 11, 2025 10:05 am

Fears over the future of the Ballyfermot Cherry Orchard Arts Festival have been laid to rest following a meeting with Dublin City Council.

The Echo reported last week that representatives from DCC had informed organisers that they would need public liability insurance for the festival to go ahead this year.

