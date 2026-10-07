Astro pitch boost for Rovers academy in Roadstone

THE development of the 7 aside astro pitch at Roadstone is well underway with work being done to create the new 3,600m² artificial grass surface.

The project is being funded via the Shamrock Rovers member’s club and club lotto with an amount circa €115,000 being generated from these two outlets.

The project will also benefit from a sports capital grant of €108,704 which will aid in completion.

Topsoil has been stripped and work is underway which includes drainage installation, pitch base construction, kerbing, ball stop netting and upgrading the existing floodlights to LED.

The project has been driven by Brendan Dawson with the full support of the Member’s board.

The club aims to have the pitch ready for play by mid November which will create more training time for all Academy teams.

There are more infrastructural developments which will be taking place at Roadstone which will be progressed in the future.

TAGS Sport