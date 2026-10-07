Kevin’s Killian’s march into decider

ST KEVIN’S Kilian’s prepare for the Junior H Hurling Championship final as they are matched up against Clanna Gael Fontenoy this weekend.

The side reached the final after a very impressive 1-23 to 1-17 victory over Commercials in the semi final.

That was an extremely close game, leading by 1-09 to 0-09 at half time, Kevin’s Kilian’s endured a third quarter onslaught from Commercials who stormed back into the game.

The resilience within the squad came through and they managed to score six points on the bounce in the last 10 minutes or so of the contest to secure the win.

That type of grit throughout the latter stages of the match has been on display multiple times for Kevin’s Kilian’s so far this year with similar performances against Shankill and Lucan Sarsfields earlier on in the Championship seeing them pull away in the final quarter also.

The team has improved dramatically since the start of the year after they suffered several losses in the league it appeared that 2026 may not be the year for them.

They overcame this however with sheer determination and practice, traipsing all over Dublin to play in midweek challenge games, getting better with each game played.

Overall the club are absolutely delighted to be in a championship final. A small club competing with much larger entities on all sides, St Kevin’s Kilian’s didn’t even have a hurling team until about six years ago when Tommy Madden decided that it was time for that to change.

Since then the team has gone from strength to strength and now looks to have an extremely promising future with this current first team set up being supplemented by a wave of minor talent that is set to break through over the next year or so.

Coach Robbie Mullen touched on the future of hurling in the club.

“We probably have four from the minor team that are currently involved in the matchday 20, then we’ve another four or five who train with us all the time and are on the periphery.

‘We’re telling them that they are coming down on the day, you’re gonna stand on the line and you’re going to be part of it.

‘They’ll start to see what this club is about and what is ahead of them.

‘They’ll be out of minor this year and this is the team they will be going into and making their name with and hopefully be a part of something special.”

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