Final beckons for Palmerstown men

St Pat’s Palmerstown are aiming to complete a remarkable championship turnaround when they take on Na Fianna in the Junior B final

ST PAT’S Palmerstown gear up for the Junior B Hurling final this weekend as they are set to take on Na Fianna at Glenauline Park on Sunday at 11am.

They reached the final after a two point victory over Thomas Davis in the semi final stage with the final score reading 3-09 to 0-16.

It would be their goal scoring display that got them the win on the day with Kevin Ward getting the opening in the first half.

Pat’s continued to press on throughout the game and got two more goals but they found it difficult to get the ball over the bar as Davis kept themselves well in contention, continuously keeping the scoreboard ticking over.

Darragh Garrigan, Des Rush and Graham Kelly in particular delivered standout performances on the day.

It has not been an easy championship run in for Pat’s who lost the opening three games of the competition before a win against St Brigid’s managed to get them into a quarter final against top seeded side St Oliver Plunkett’s.

That game would go to extra time with Pat’s doing enough to squeak through by a point and get themselves to the semi final against Davis.

They will have a similarly tough game against Na Fianna. The team beat Kilmacud Crokes in the other semi final, triumphing over a Crokes lineup that contained the likes of Rory O’Carroll and Niall Corcoran both in the starting side.

It seems written in the stars for Pat’s to get the victory given that the championship trophy is named after Palmerstown legend Séamus Ó’Muirí.

Coach Ronan Mullins touched on the ambitions of the squad in relation to this year’s championship and league campaigns.

“When we regrouped at the start of the year we set two goals, one was to better our performance in last year’s championship which would ultimately mean getting to a final, the other was to get promoted in the league. We achieved that coming runners up to Naomh Barrog in a very competitive Division 6. We’ve achieved both of our goals that we set out at the start of the season but now obviously the crucial thing is to go on and win it.”