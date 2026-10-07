Rovers look to capitalise on game in hand against Drogs

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley will be hoping his side can take all three points from their game in hand

SHAMROK Rovers are back in action this Thursday as they are set to take on Drogheda United.

In an extremely rare instance a League of Ireland game will take place on a Thursday in order for the game to be broadcast on Virgin Media.

Rovers will be happy with the decision as they will also receive an extra day of rest before they host bitter rivals Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium the following Monday, Bohs themselves are playing in a FAI Cup Semi Final on Friday evening against Waterford.

We have reached a stage in the league where all games are critical and for the likes of Shamrock Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians, every fixture from here on in is a must win.

Currently level with Pats on 59 points, Rovers possess one game in hand. They will be desperate to make sure that they do not let Pat’s get ahead of them on points this weekend however regardless of games played.

All teams will be coming into this round of games fresh after the International break.

Rovers finally got their first win in some time in their last league outing, coming back from behind to beat Waterford at Tallaght and remind the naysayers that they are not out of the title race yet.

On paper they have an easier test ahead of them in Tallaght this Thursday, though in this league there is rarely ever a walk over game.

Drogheda though have struggled this season and are a far cry away from the defensive structure that they became known for over the past couple of seasons.

They are coming off a loss to Bohemians in Dalymount in their last contest though admittedly just before had managed back to back wins over Sligo and Shelbourne.