Legal challenge against council for refusing to halt rent increases

COUNCILLOR Jess Spear has launched a legal challenge against South Dublin County Council and its Chief Executive regarding the Council’s refusal to halt rent increases for social housing tenants in the administrative area.

In June, elected members voted 15 to 1 in favour of a Section 140 motion to suspend the changes to the scheme until the executive completes a consultation and until the 2027 budget has been approved.

The scheme was introduced in July despite the vote, which saw an increase of 25 per cent in the base rent, with increases of up to 53 per cent for some lone parents in receipt of the Working Family Payment and 41.5 per cent for some old age pensioners.

The judicial review proceedings are due to come before the courts later this year.

Councillor Jess Spear called on the Chief Executive to “follow council policy” and “abide by Section 140 motions”, saying, “ploughing ahead with a rent hike against the express wishes of the elected members looks like a clear and reckless violation of the Local Government Act.”

“Rather than fighting the councillors and the tenants on this, the Chief Executive should pause the new scheme and carry out the consultation that councillors unanimously voted for in February, and again in the Section 140 motion in June.”

Cllr Spear expressed concern on behalf of the residents regarding the rent hikes and the “lack of housing maintenance”, comparing SDCC’s rent income to the housing maintenance expenditure.

“The council already takes in millions more in rent than it spends from its own funds on housing maintenance. That is why councillors said any rent review should be based on fairness and should not be revenue-raising.”

Paul Murphy TD commented on the “alarming” actions of SDCC following the two votes that were taken on this issue, saying:

“This is part of a national drive to squeeze more money out of social housing tenants at the worst possible time. Working families, pensioners and lone parents are being asked to pay more during a cost-of-living crisis, while the maintenance of their homes is neglected.

“People Before Profit will back this legal challenge and keep fighting these hikes on the streets, in the communities and in the council chamber.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme