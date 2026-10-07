Tallaght & Firhouse Credit Union announce new opening hours

TALLAGHT & Firhouse Credit Union has announced new branch opening hours that will come into effect next month for its two locations in the local community.

The Tallaght branch on Main Street will now be open from 9am four days a week and close at 4pm Monday and Tuesday, and 5pm Thursday and Friday, with no service from the location on Wednesday and weekends, as already in place.

The Firhouse branch on Ballycullen Avenue will open from Tuesday to Saturday, beginning with 9am to 4pm on Tuesday, closing at 5pm on Thursday and Friday and operating from 10am to 1pm on Wednesday and Saturday.

The new opening hours for the two TFCU sites will come into effect from Monday, October 19, and the changes have been spurred on by the rise in online use of credit union services as a demand for late evening access in-person has been declining.

TFCU CEO Damien Hutchinson said: “While technology has expanded how members can engage with the credit union, our branches remain a vital part of the communities we serve. That’s why we undertook a detailed review of how and when members are using our services.

“What we found was a clear and consistent trend. Demand for late evening access has been declining for several years, while members increasingly value flexibility, convenience and choice in how they interact with us.

“These new opening hours reflect that reality.

Members continue to benefit from convenient branch access, including Saturday morning opening, enhanced digital services, instant payments and the personal service that remains at the heart of everything we do.

“We believe the new arrangements provide the right balance for today’s members while ensuring we continue to meet the needs of our community long into the future.”

The revised branch opening hours aims to better reflect how members access and use services while also delivering a personal, community-focused service.

The Tallaght location currently operates from 9:30am to 4pm on Mondays, 10am to 4pm on Tuesdays and from 9:30am until 6:30pm on Thursdays and Fridays.

The Firhouse branch is currently open from 9:30am to 1pm Tuesday to Saturday, and 2pm to 4:30pm Tuesday to Friday also.

The new arrangements also introduce continuous service throughout opening hours in Firhouse, with the removal of the lunchtime closure.

“Our priority is, and always will be, serving the needs of our members and our community. The way people access financial services today is very different to even a few years ago.

“Members now have access to their accounts 24 hours a day through our digital services, while SEPA Instant payments mean they can access their money when they need it, not simply when a branch is open.”