Planning is granted for Google data storage facility

AN COMISIÚN Pleanála has granted permission for the development of a Google data storage facility in Grange Castle Business Park after permission was refused by SDCC in 2024.

Google Ireland Limited submitted an appeal against SDCC’S decision to refuse ten-year planning permission in August 2024 for the development of a 72,400 sqm data facility in the Business Park.

SDCC cited reasons which include “insufficient capacity in the electricity network, and the “lack of significant on site renewable energy” to power the proposed development.

The planning department also stated that the proposed development does not comply with objectives of the County Development Plan “in relation to the retention and protection of existing green infrastructure.”

The Commission considered that, subject to compliance with several conditions, the proposed development would comply with European, national, regional and local planning and related policy.

The decision was made to grant permission following several assessments of the site, which found that the facility “would be acceptable in terms of water, utility, and drainage impacts.”

The Commission Order stated that the facility would not have an unacceptable impact on “the landscape, visual, heritage or residential amenity of the area or of property in the vicinity.”

In SDCC’s report, it was found that “there would be a loss of a major green infrastructure corridor travelling through the southern centre of the site, including a stream” if the plans were to be implemented.

In their appeal, GIL believe SDCC “erred” in its refusal of the planning application.

An appeal document drawn up by planning consultants ARUP on behalf of the tech giants state that GIL have already secured a grid connection for the data centre extension from Eirgrid in 2021 and has already secured import capacity for the proposed development.

The appeal says the grid connection agreement also includes a ‘flexible demand arrangement’ whereby GIL is required to reduce its demand to prescribed levels when instructed to do so by Eirgrid’s National Control Centre.

The plans for the site include incorporating eight data halls with associated support areas, a high voltage compound, offices and staff facilities, a loading area, mechanical and electrical yards.

Externally, the site will see the installation of security fencing and gates, landscaping including acoustic screening, two stormwater attenuation ponds, additional internal vehicle and pedestrian infrastructure, together with ancillary buildings and site infrastructure.

The development also includes the creation of a new active travel thoroughfare connecting Grange Castle Business Park South and Profile Park Road.

The Commission did not consider it necessary to restrict the hours of testing of standby generators in the context of the statutory requirements for an industrial emissions licence for the operation of the facility.

The facility is expected to create 800 construction jobs and approximately 50 jobs when fully operational.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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