Decision due on proposed car wash enclosure at Gowan site

AN APPLICATION for planning permission for the erection of a steel-framed shed is under consideration by SDCC at the site of Gowan Motor Distribution Limited in Citywest Business Campus.

The purpose of the proposed mono-pitch steel-framed shed is to enclose a previously approved car wash at the southeast corner of the existing building.

Plans for the proposed shed, measured at 60m2, include grey cladding to match the existing cladding and the installation of a roller shutter for vehicular access and a separate door for pedestrian access.

The proposal includes all associated site works and also seeks permission for the retention of the existing mono-pitched steel-framed carport roof, installed adjacent to the car wash, measuring 33m2.

According to the Chief Executive’s Report from a previous planning permission application, the subject site is located on Orchard Avenue within the Citywest Business Park and accommodates a large warehouse/office structure, with associated external plant and other units at ground level to the east.

To the north and west, the site is bounded by other light

industrial/commercial sites in the Citywest Business Park. To the south and east, it is bounded by a residential development in Citywest/Fortunestown.

In 2021, permission was granted for the change of use of the existing building from storage and production to an area as a marketing suite, with a total floor space of 380 sqm at ground floor level together with an 80sqm first floor mezzanine extension.

Also included in the plans was an automotive academy and training area, totalling 925 sqm and the construction of additional ancillary office/welfare accommodation at ground and first floor, measuring 467 sqm and a new single-storey hand wash valet structure.

The final date for submissions for plans relating to the erection of a steel-framed shed is October 15, before a final decision is made by SDCC’s planning department on November 5.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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