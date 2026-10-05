Valley News sells winning €92,000 Lotto ticket

One lucky Lotto player in Springfield is €92,000 richer after they purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket at Valley Newsagent on Friday.

The local player matched five numbers and the bonus number to collect €92,397 in Saturday night’s draw at the shop in Fortunestown Shopping Centre.

The winning numbers in the Saturday 3rd October Lotto draw were: 01, 07, 24, 33, 41, 45 and the bonus was 38.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. They should contact the Prize Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lotttery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize at Lottery Headquarters

National Lottery spokesperson Sarah Orr said that the lucky local was “the biggest winner of the night” in a draw that saw more than 87,000 take part.

“On Saturday night, we saw over 87,000 players nationwide win prizes across the Lotto and Plus draws.

“The biggest winner of the night was a Dublin player who matched five numbers and the bonus in the main draw.

“We are urging all of our players who may have purchased their Quick Pick tickets on Friday at the Valley Newsagent in Fortunestown Shopping Centre in Tallaght to carefully check their tickets today as one person now has a ticket worth an incredible €92,397.”

Meanwhile, as there was no winner of the €5,229,412 jackpot on offer, Monday night’s Lotto jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €5.4 million.