Davis Elminated by Castleknock

Ciaran Kilkenny has a go for Castleknock during the semi-final match against Thomas Davis. Photo Niall O’Connell

Thomas Davis were eliminated in the semi-final of the Dublin Senior One Football Championship by Castleknock on Saturday afternoon with the final score of the game reading 0-26 to 3-12.

Castleknock started the match well and it looked as though they would have the game already decided going into the interval, though a goal from Chris Sallier made the score 1-8 to 0-13 at halftime and kept Davis in the match.

Davis have shown on multiple occasions this year their ability to produce big performances in the second half, as seen in their games against Skerries and Na Fianna.

Sean Farrelly and Adam Waddick kept up this tradition by scoring a goal apiece in the second half of the game.

Throughout the second half, Davis once again not only got themselves back into the contest but managed to secure a lead thanks to a point from Conor Guilfoyle and the two sides would trade leads throughout the second half.

It would be a late surge from Castleknock that saw them progress to the final after a string of points in the final minutes of the game saw them defeat Davis by a five point margin.