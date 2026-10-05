Search
Davis Elminated by Castleknock
Ciaran Kilkenny has a go for Castleknock during the semi-final match against Thomas Davis. Photo Niall O’Connell

Davis Elminated by Castleknock

Michael HowleyOctober 5, 2026 11:39 am

Thomas Davis were eliminated in the semi-final of the Dublin Senior One Football Championship by Castleknock on Saturday afternoon with the final score of the game reading 0-26 to 3-12.

Castleknock started the match well and it looked as though they would have the game already decided going into the interval, though a goal from Chris Sallier made the score 1-8 to 0-13 at halftime and kept Davis in the match.

Davis have shown on multiple occasions this year their ability to produce big performances in the second half, as seen in their games against Skerries and Na Fianna.

Sean Farrelly and Adam Waddick kept up this tradition by scoring a goal apiece in the second half of the game.

Throughout the second half, Davis once again not only got themselves back into the contest but managed to secure a lead thanks to a point from Conor Guilfoyle and the two sides would trade leads throughout the second half.

It would be a late surge from Castleknock that saw them progress to the final after a string of points in the final minutes of the game saw them defeat Davis by a five point margin.

Read More


Ballyboden fall short against Cuala

Sport

Ballyboden were unable to defend their Senior Football County Championship crown as they fell by a four-point margin to Cuala on Sunday...

Planning hurdle for St Finian’s

Property

SOUTH Dublin County Council’s Planning Department has advised St Finian’s GAA Club to issue a declaration that aspects of its proposed planning...

An Cosán are honoured at Tech Awards for supporting inclusion

Tallaght

AN COSÁN of Jobstown was honoured for work creating opportunities and supporting greater inclusion at the 2026 Diversity & Inclusion in Tech...

Council intend to acquire two derelict sites in Saggart

News

SOUTH Dublin County Council has shared a notice of intention to acquire two derelict sites in Saggart under the Derelict Sites Act...

Free 12-step mental health support group to help overcome struggles

Clondalkin

GROW Mental Health has set up a new 12-step mental health support group at the Bawnogue Community Centre in Clondalkin, which takes...

Dublin Bus and the NTA are working to reinstate bus stop removed earlier this year

Ballyfermot

DUBLIN Bus is working alongside the NTA and Dublin City Council to reinstate a bus stop at Centra, Sundrive Road, after it...

Water returns to homes and businesses after valve is installed

News

WATER returned to homes and businesses in Ballyfermot, Walkinstown Inchicore and surrounding areas on Saturday after Uisce Éireann completed an overnight valve...

LDA lodge application for Cherry Orchard Point plans

News

A PART 10 planning application for Phase 3 of the Cherry Orchard Point development in Dublin 10 has been lodged by the...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST