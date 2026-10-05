Ballyboden fall short against Cuala

Ballyboden were unable to defend their Senior Football County Championship crown as they fell by a four-point margin to Cuala on Sunday in Parnell Park with the final score reading 0-21 to 0-17.

It was not a typical performance from Boden who were wasteful in possession and did not make the most of their surroundings, starting with the wind behind their backs.

Colm Basquel, Cein D’Arcy and Ryan O’Dwyer all got on the scoreboard early on for Boden but their early lead was worn down by the second quarter.

They missed a number of two pointer opportunities during this time and Cuala would continue to push on, dragging themselves four points clear at one stage.

Daire Sweeney would hit once more for Boden in the first half as they broke a 19 minute scoreless period to leave three between the teams at the interval with a score of 0-09 to 0-06.

Boden got off to a good start in the second half with an almost immediate two pointer from Colm Basquel and points from the likes of Ross mcGarry, Peter Healy, Ryan O’Dwyer and Daire Sweeney saw them overtake by the 44th minute.

Cuala stayed with them every step of the way however and it would a final push scoring four scores that put them three ahead of Boden and booking them a place in the County Final against Castleknock on the 17.