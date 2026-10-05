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Council intend to acquire two derelict sites in Saggart
The two sites in Saggart

Council intend to acquire two derelict sites in Saggart

Grace HarteOctober 5, 2026 10:12 am

SOUTH Dublin County Council has shared a notice of intention to acquire two derelict sites in Saggart under the Derelict Sites Act 1990.

The sites in question comprise two houses, 19 and 20 Páirc Mhuire, Saggart, contained within Folio 38788F of the County Dublin Register of Freehold Land.

As defined in the Act, a derelict site is any land which detracts or is likely to detract to a material degree from the amenity, character or appearance of land in the neighbourhood due to neglect, litter or structures in a ruinous, dangerous or derelict condition.

South Dublin County Council investigates all reports of dereliction and takes enforcement action, in accordance with the Act, in an effort to have the dereliction abated.

The Act places a duty on every owner and occupier of land to take all reasonable steps to ensure that the land does not become or continue to be a derelict site.

Any owner, lessee, or occupier – except a tenant for a month or a period less than a month – may, on or before 4 pm on October 29, submit to the local authority an objection to the proposed compulsory acquisition of the derelict sites

Maps of the said derelict sites have been deposited at the offices of South Dublin County Council, County Hall and the Civic Offices in Clondalkin and may be inspected there until October 29, during business hours.

A copy of the map may also be viewed online at www.sdcc.ie, where information in relation to current hours of business may also be found.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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