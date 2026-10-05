Free 12-step mental health support group to help overcome struggles

GROW Mental Health has set up a new 12-step mental health support group at the Bawnogue Community Centre in Clondalkin, which takes place every Thursday between 7 and 9pm.

Individuals over the age of 18 are invited to attend the free support group to share their experiences in as much or as little detail as they wish and gain mental health advice to help them overcome their struggles.

The group encourages people to take the first step and join the weekly two-hour-long chats, but there is no pressure placed on attendees to share their personal story until they feel ready.

Grow Mental Health Area Co-Ordinator, Jeff Byrne, spoke to The Echo about the incredible changes he has witnessed firsthand in those who regularly attend the meetings.

“People come into the group because they are not well, and within a couple of months to a year they get to a point where they’re leading the group themselves.

“Some people can’t even lift their head, can’t speak about themselves; it’s completely alien to them. But changes are made slowly but surely, week on week, by coming to the groups and seeing other people who have been coming to the groups for years and how it has affected their recovery.”

The work of the support group coincides with other forms of mental health treatment, such as counselling, to ensure those seeking help have a full support system, and provide a “safe and caring” environment.

“It feels very comforting to know that you don’t have to explain yourself; you don’t have to say anything if you don’t want to until you’re ready to say something. It’s a nice starting point.”

Each week, attendees are encouraged to take on a new, yet manageable task, such as going for a walk or meeting a friend for a coffee, to prove to themselves that they can achieve things step by step and slowly build themselves back up to a point of confidence.

The groups encourage adults of all ages to join and learn from one another’s experiences, whether it be young learning from old or vice versa.

Attendees of the 85 weekly face-to-face groups and the 15 online groups openly give and receive help to those in need, which in turn assists their own journey to recovery and mental wellbeing.

Those seeking help, no matter how big or small, can visit Grow.ie to find out more and gain the support they need without referrals or waiting lists.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme