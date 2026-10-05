Water returns to homes and businesses after valve is installed

Teams worked throughout the night to complete the works

WATER returned to homes and businesses in Ballyfermot, Walkinstown Inchicore and surrounding areas on Saturday after Uisce Éireann completed an overnight valve installation to help protect supplies for 50,000 people.

The national water utility identified several damaged pipelines that required a valve installation in order to carry out an uninterrupted repair at a later stage, and the works were intended to help protect drinking water supplies for the local community.

The repair works took place overnight on Friday to Saturday morning when water demand is typically at its lowest to minimise disruption, according to Uisce Éireann.

Teams worked throughout the night to complete the works and a “network shutdown” was required for these to take place.

A statement from Uisce Éireann reads: “The works required a complex network shutdown, but now that the valve is installed, it will allow us to repair a series of large leaks on this pipe without further disruption to supply.

“Without the new valve the multiple shutdowns required to fix these leaks would have made the works unviable.

“The network shutdown and recharge were successfully completed by Uisce Éireann Operations, with the valve installation itself completed by GMC Utilities under the Leakage Reduction Programme.

The works required careful planning and close collaboration between all parties involved.”

Completing the works overnight was intended to help reduce the impact on homes, businesses and healthcare facilities.

Customers may have experienced or do experience lower than normal pressure, temporary discolouration or intermittent supply for a short period while the network refills.

The national water utility stated that this is normal and should improve as the system stabilises.

Prior to the “complex” works being carried out, the Water Network Operational Manager Keith Conmy noted that extensive preparations had been carried out.

Following the works, Mr Conmy thanked locals for the “patience and understanding.”

Mr Conmy said: “We are very grateful to everyone affected for their patience and understanding while this necessary work was carried out and we are pleased to have supply returning.

“Community support and cooperation make a real difference.”

Customers can receive local updates by signing up to the free Uisce Éireann text alert service using their Eircode and mobile number.

Updates are also available through our website, social media channels and customer care team, which is available 24 hours a day on 1800 278 278.

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