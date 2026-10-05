Dublin Bus and the NTA are working to reinstate bus stop removed earlier this year

DUBLIN Bus is working alongside the NTA and Dublin City Council to reinstate a bus stop at Centra, Sundrive Road, after it was removed in June this year.

According to Dublin Bus, stop 1395 was removed on safety grounds “following concerns regarding the condition of the stop location and its suitability for passengers boarding and alighting safely.”

This information was shared this week following a question that was raised by Maire Devine TD to Dublin Bus in June.

The bus stop sits opposite St Bernadette’s Church and provides an essential service to locals, especially those seeking to travel to St James’s Hospital for health care.

Dublin Bus stated that the reason for the removal of the stop, which serves routes S2 and 74, was that “ongoing incidents of illegal short-term parking made it difficult for Dublin Bus vehicles to safely access the stop.”

Engagement is continuing between Dublin Bus and the NTA to identify a long-term solution, such as the construction of a footpath buildout at the bus stop to “allow buses to serve the stop reliably while also preventing the parking issues that led to its closure.”

The location of the stop is presenting some engineering challenges, according to Dublin Bus, particularly in relation to drainage.

The proposal for the new stop is currently at detailed design stage and is being progressed by the NTA, as any design must ensure that rainwater can drain effectively and does not create issues for nearby businesses.

Once a final design has been completed and approved, Dublin City Council will bring the proposal to the relevant Area Committee through the Traffic Advisory Group (TAG) process.

“Our understanding is that the NTA has a contractor in place and ready to deliver the works once the necessary statutory approvals have been completed.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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