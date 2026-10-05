LDA lodge application for Cherry Orchard Point plans

A PART 10 planning application for Phase 3 of the Cherry Orchard Point development in Dublin 10 has been lodged by the Land Development Agency (LDA) and Dublin City Council.

The development comprises seven apartment blocks ranging in height from four to ten storeys, delivering 312 homes, plus retail and commercial units, public open space and a range of supporting amenities.

The plans also include a new principal access route via Barnville Park, upgraded footpaths and cycle lanes, and the Barnville Park pedestrian link which will connect Cherry Orchard, Park West and Park West & Cherry Orchard railway station.

The application represents the latest phase of the wider Cherry Orchard Point development and follows significant progress across the site.

Pending planning permission, the project is targeted to appoint a contractor post-tendering in Q1 2028.

Construction began on Phase 1 of this development in November 2025, and the first homes are expected to be completed in 2028.

This phase will deliver 708 homes, as well as a supermarket, creche, commercial, retail and community spaces, once complete.

Progress has also been made on Phase 2 of the project, which will see the delivery of 137 new homes alongside additional amenity spaces.

Cherry Orchard Point will deliver 1,157 quality new homes in total and community infrastructure, alongside enhanced transport connections, creating a vibrant new community in west Dublin.

Director of Development at the LDA, Phelim O’Neill, applauded the progress being made on the site, saying:

“In less than a year, we’re seeing the first phase really come to life, marking an exciting new chapter for the area.

“We want to build on the current momentum and have now submitted plans for the next stage of the development. Cherry Orchard is a well-connected urban location with great potential – and these 312 homes will help more people access high-quality housing, with the services and infrastructure needed to support the growth of a sustainable community for years to come.”

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Daryl Barron, pointed to the “strong momentum” that has built up since works began on the Cherry Orchard Point site, which is reflected in this new application.

“Through our partnership with the Land Development Agency, we are delivering not only new homes, but the infrastructure, amenities and public spaces that are essential to building successful communities.

“This application will help bring forward another 312 homes and further strengthen connections between Cherry Orchard, Park West and the wider city.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme