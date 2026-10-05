An Cosán are honoured at Tech Awards for supporting inclusion

An Cosán CEO Heydi Foster proudly holds up the award Photo by Paul Sherwood

AN COSÁN of Jobstown was honoured for work creating opportunities and supporting greater inclusion at the 2026 Diversity & Inclusion in Tech Awards in Gibson House on Thursday, September 17.

Community education organisation An Cosán, based on Fortunestown Road, was awarded the Diversity in Tech Impact Award for their work to support and educate women, families and communities experiencing disadvantage.

Founded by Katherine Zappone and Ann Louise Gilligan in 1986, An Cosán is a registered charity and Ireland’s largest community education organisation.

The organisation supports more than 1,000 families annually through education and support for women, families and communities experiencing disadvantage.

Early years education, counselling, financial support and several forms of learning support are available through the organisation.

From their headquarters in the local community, the team at An Cosán work with over 240 community organisations throughout the country.

The project was initially created to serve the people of Tallaght West, with women centre in their push to educate and empower.

The Diversity in Tech Awards were founded in 2018 and originally known as the Women in Tech Awards, have grown into a major celebration of individuals and organisations working to advance diversity, inclusion and opportunity within the technology sector.

The awards, now in their ninth year, recognise individuals and organisations making a significant contribution across areas including workplace equity, equal opportunities, social impact, STEM advocacy, innovation and inclusive workplace culture.

Managing Director of the awards Katie Molony stated that the awards celebrate “meaningful inclusion” carried out by organisations.

The Managing Director said: “The 2026 Diversity & Inclusion in Technology Awards celebrate people and organisations who are demonstrating what meaningful inclusion looks like in practice, creating opportunities, challenging barriers and ensuring that talent from different backgrounds has the opportunity to participate, progress and lead.”

“This year’s winners demonstrate the extraordinary breadth of talent and leadership across Ireland’s technology community.

‘From emerging talent and inspirational role models to major employers, educators and community organisations, each is contributing in a meaningful way to a technology sector that better reflects the society it serves.”