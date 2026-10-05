Planning hurdle for St Finian’s

SOUTH Dublin County Council’s Planning Department has advised St Finian’s GAA Club to issue a declaration that aspects of its proposed planning application are development, and others are exempt development, before a final decision can be made.

The GAA Club, which is located on Aylmer Road in Newcastle, applied for planning permission for an extension of an existing gravel car park, the creation of an accessible pedestrian pathway, low-level solar bollard lighting and the creation of a children’s play area and a covered seating area.

SDCC outlined certain aspects of the development that should be declared exempted development, including the accessible compacted gravel pedestrian pathway around the new all-weather pitch.

This element of the proposed development falls under the definition of Class 13 above and the relevant condition and limitation and would therefore be exempted development.

The proposed enclosed children’s play area is considered to meet the definition, conditions and limitations of class 33 of sch. 2, part 1, of the Regulations, and is therefore exempted development.

The Chief Executive’s Order states “the applicant should be informed of the article 9 restriction relating to conditions of grants of permission, due to the pending application on the same development.”

According to the Order, other parts of the development have been considered in the context of various other exempted development provisions of the Act and classes of the Regulations, but do not meet the definition, conditions or limitations of these classes of development.

This means that the remainder of the proposal does not meet the definition of any class of exempted development provided for in the Act or Regulations and is not exempted development.

The applicant has been recommended by the Chief Executive Officer to issue a declaration that the creation of an accessible compacted gravel pedestrian pathway around the new all-weather pitch and the creation of an enclosed children’s play area is exempted development and therefore does not require planning permission.

The extension of the existing gravel car park from 1895sqm to 2973sqm, the introduction of low-level solar bollard lighting around the perimeter of the pedestrian pathways, the creation of two covered picnic areas with picnic benches and demountable umbrellas/canopies and all associated site works, is development and requires planning permission.

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