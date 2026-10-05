10 year duration of permission granted for 84 homes on 3.7 hectares site in Kishoge

A 10-YEAR duration of permission has been granted by SDCC for the construction of 84 homes in the Kishoge Southwest Development Area of the Clonburris SDZ, on a site measuring 3.7 hectares.

The 84 units will consist of 42 two-bed apartments and 42 three-bed duplexes and will be arranged across six three-storey apartment blocks.

The site sits on lands south of Lynch’s Lane and north of Grand Canal in Kishoge, within the Clonburris SDZ Kishoge Southwest Development Area.

Vehicular access to the development is proposed from the Clonburris Southern Link Street via local roads within adjoining development sectors to the north of the subject site.

Another access point for one of the four development sub-sectors will be constructed from the Clonburris Southern Link Street via Lynch’s Lane, with provision for future access to lands directly adjoining to the east of the site.

SDCC’s Planning Department has requested that the applicant provide details of proposed alternative and/or interim access routes to and from the site during construction and operation, as well as details of proposed interim measures for commencement of development.

The applicant is also required to submit evidence of the provision of sufficient infrastructure, such as roads and water services, to serve the site during the proposed duration of permission.

Public 6,754sqm open space will also be provided in the development, including the southern part of Kishoge Linear Park.

Hard and soft landscaping, including internal roads, shared paths and pedestrian pathways and associated connections to adjoining lands, boundary treatments and street furniture are all listed in the plans.

In terms of parking, a total of 95 car parking spaces, with five accessible spaces, as well as 19 electric vehicle charging spaces and 252 bicycle parking spaces will be provided.

The site is within 500m of schools, community facilities, and existing neighbourhoods including Hayden’s Park, Tullyhall, and Finnstown Cloisters, while the Hayden’s Lane footbridge connects the site to Griffeen Park, Lucan Village, and wider cycle/pedestrian routes.

Grange Castle Business Park lies directly south across the Grand Canal,

“supporting a live–work urban model,” and the recently opened Kishoge rail station is located nearby.

SDCC has detailed a total of 51 conditions that are to be adhered to by the developer, referring to factors of the development such as duration of permission, Council Housing Strategy, traffic management and boundary treatment.

The Chief Executive’s Order states that, subject to conditions, it is considered that the proposed development is in keeping with the Clonburris Planning Scheme 2019, the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022/2028 and the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme