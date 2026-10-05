20 dogs and a cat turn up for a blessing at St Kilian’s Church

THE priest went barking mad on Saturday as 20 dogs and a cat were met with open arms for the annual Blessing of the Dogs at St Kilian’s Church in Kingswood,.

Kilnamanagh-Castleview Parish Priest Fr Frank Drescher was joined by Reverend William Deverell, Rector of St Maelruin’s Church of Ireland, Tallaght Parish, and Brother Ronan Sharpley OFM, as well as the Parish puppy Charlie, a German Shepherd, as the Blessing of Animals was observed this weekend.