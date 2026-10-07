Work continues on Clonburris North Link Street Infrastrucre works which started in June

PROGRESS continues on the Clonburris North Link Street Infrastructure Works, with Stage 2A having commenced in late June, marking an important milestone in the delivery of strategic infrastructure within the Clonburris Strategic Development Zone.

Stage 2A forms part of the wider North Link Street project and will provide key enabling infrastructure north of the railway line, supporting housing delivery and future development within Clonburris.

The works, which are being carried out by the main contractor, Clonmel Enterprises Ltd, include the construction of sections of the North Link Street, strategic drainage and attenuation infrastructure, water, wastewater and utility services.

Junction and road improvements, pedestrian and cycle facilities, landscaping and associated public realm enhancements are also included in this stage of the development.

Following approval from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, site mobilisation and construction activity commenced in late June following the completion of included site clearance, boundary fencing, topsoil stripping and early drainage works.

Further construction packages progressed during July, including drainage, attenuation, landscaping and outfall-related design elements.

Works are due to take place in the Griffeen Glen area to facilitate surface water infrastructure.

The North Link Street is deemed a “critical component” of the infrastructure required to support the continued development of Clonburris, improving “access to housing, public transport, walking and cycling connections, while enabling the future development of adjoining lands within the SDZ.”

Work is continuing with project partners, elected members, schools and local stakeholders to minimise disruption throughout the construction phase and to ensure that information on planned works is communicated in advance where required.

In May, the Minister for the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage marked a significant milestone in the delivery of the Clonburris Strategic Development Zone

(SDZ) with the official ribbon cutting of the first completed section of Stage 1B of the South Link Street.

Clonburris is one of the largest regeneration and housing opportunities in the country and the area has the capacity to deliver approximately 9,500 new homes, alongside 90 hectares of parks, schools, community facilities and high-quality public realm, supporting a future population of over 23,000 people.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme