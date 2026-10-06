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Calls to fully fund proposed NTA bus routes to Clonburris
Clonburris new bus routes

Calls to fully fund proposed NTA bus routes to Clonburris

Grace HarteOctober 6, 2026 11:48 am

TDs for Dublin Mid-West, Eoin Ó Broin and Mark Ward, have called on the government “to fully fund the National Transport Authority’s proposed bus routes for Clonburris.”

This statement was made in light of Sinn Féin’s detailed submission to the NTA consultation on the BusConnects proposals for the Strategic Development Zone.

The public consultation closed earlier this month, and a decision is expected to be made on the proposals by the end of the year.

Deputy Ó Broin detailed Sinn Féin’s reasoning for the submission to the NTA, saying that while his party welcomes the proposals,  it is believed improvements can be made to increase connectivity with Blanchardstown, Liffey Valley, Tallaght, Newcastle and the City Centre.

“The government must provide the funding required to implement the final proposal from the NTA. As it is, the government is not funding much of the existing BusConnects network redesign. This is negatively impacting commuters both in terms of services and increased bus fares.

Deputy Ó Broin went on to criticise the increase in residential developments in Clonburris and the lack of necessary public transport infrastructure, as delays continue on the roll-out of new transport networks.

“The government’s decision to delay both the complete roll-out of BusConnects and the Dart+ SouthWest is having a huge impact on existing and new residents in Clondalkin and Lucan.

“This must be addressed as a matter of urgency, along with the speedy implementation of the new NTA proposals for Clonburris.”

Deputy Ward highlighted the need for the NTA “to address the weaknesses in the original BusConnects network redesign for Clondalkin.”

As well as Clondalkin, Bawnogue is also in need of a “direct service through Bluebell and Inchicore as well as connectivity to the orbital routes linking Clondalkin to Tallaght and Blanchardstown.”

New residents in Kilcarberry Grange and Adamstown West are in “urgent need” of new bus services also.

Deputy Ward stated that he, alongside Deputy Ó Broin, will

“continue to press” the Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien and the NTA for these improvements for the residents of Clondalkin and Lucan.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme 

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