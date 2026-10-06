Work continues to implement revised HGV route network

SOUTH Dublin County Council are continuing work on the implementation of the revised Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) route network, with installation of the associated signage now underway.

A detailed programme of surveying existing signage is underway, with the removal of outdated signs and the installation of new regulatory signage

Additional advance warning signs are also being provided at key locations to help drivers identify designated HGV routes before reaching restricted roads.

These measures are intended to improve compliance with the route network and reduce unnecessary vehicle movements through unsuitable areas.

In Clondalkin, weight restrictions of 7.5 tonnes will be placed on Watery Lane and Orchard Lane, as well as Old Nangor Road, from Fonthill Road South to Tower Road.

Restrictions are also proposed for Adamstown Road, through Newcastle Road, from the junction of Old Esker Lane to Castlegate Way and Newcastle Road.

The revised HGV route network will become fully operational once the signage programme is complete. Completion of the overall scheme is anticipated in November, given the scale of the survey works, sign removal and installation required.

The programme aims to provide more effective traffic management by directing HGV movements onto appropriate routes, helping to improve road safety and reduce the impact of heavy vehicles on locations that are not suited to such traffic.

It will also contribute to a more consistent and efficient transport network while supporting safer conditions for all road users.

The restrictions will not affect HGVs requiring access for local business purposes or deliveries.

As part of the work, elected members of SDCC were requested to review the existing Heavy Goods Vehicle Weight Restrictions and to suggest amendments or additional weight restrictions.

In addition, a public consultation on the draft proposed weight restrictions was held between February 12 and March 11.

A total of 37 public submissions were received, with many supporting the HGV restrictions.

Some of the issues raised during the consultation period cited pedestrian and school safety concerns, congestion and rat running, and enforcement of the restrictions.

One submission referred to the proposed 7.5t restriction on Chapel Hill, Lucan Road, Adamstown Avenue and Lucan Village, due to the size of the vehicles compared to the road.

“There are too many pedestrians in these areas that could be in danger. There are four schools and a pre-school in this area, with many walking to and from school.

“These restrictions need to be policed as they aren’t currently and therefore will not be effective if not policed.”

A full list of the proposed HGV restrictions can be found on the SDCC website.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme