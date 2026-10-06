Regulations must be tightened on skip bags
REGULATIONS around the sale of skip bags must be tightened, as skip bags are increasingly being dumped across Tallaght and surrounding communities.
Dublin South West Senator Teresa Costello stated that she has received reports of dumped skip bags in areas such as Firhouse, Knocklyon, and Tallaght, and called for changes to be made to ensure the issue is stamped out.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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