South Dublin business Sweet King attracts attention at National Ploughing C’ships

SOUTH Dublin business Sweet King got the opportunity to showcase their business to almost a quarter of a million people at last week’s National Ploughing Championships. They were a part of the Local Enterprise Offices’ Local Enterprise Village which was open across the three days of the event.

Local Enterprise Office South Dublin client Sweet King successfully showcased its products at the event, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and innovation in the snack sector.

The company manufactures and packs confectionery and gourmet popcorn under the Sweet King and Actually Good brands, using bespoke, sustainably designed resealable packaging across its product range. Its Actually Good Gourmet Popcorn range attracted strong interest from visitors, demonstrating the growing demand for innovative and high-quality snack products in both the Irish and international markets.

The Local Enterprise Village was home to 30 Local Enterprise Office supported small businesses from across the country highlighting the very best of Irish enterprise from clothing craft and artisanal food to bovine genetics and woodwork machinery to the 243,000 who attended.

Peter Connolly, Head of Enterprise, South Dublin said “The Local Enterprise Village at this year’s National Ploughing Championships was a tremendous success and once again demonstrated the ambition, innovation and resilience of small businesses right across the country. For our Local Enterprise Office client, the Village provided a unique national platform to put their product/service in front of hundreds of thousands of visitors, make valuable new connections and build awareness with potential customers, partners and buyers.

“The impact for participation goes far beyond the three days in Screggan; the exposure, advice and opportunities generated at the Ploughing can help them to grow sales, explore new markets and take the next step in their business journey.

“The Local Enterprise Offices are proud to support these entrepreneurs before, during and after the event, and the response this year shows just how important practical, local enterprise support is for businesses with big ambitions.”

This year the Local Enterprise Village included a Business Advice Hub for any budding entrepreneurs or existing businesses who were able to get advice from the Local Enterprise Offices Specialist Business Advisors. So, for anyone who had a business idea that wanted to figure out how to get it off the ground or for someone with an existing business who wanted advice on funding, sustainability or building digital and AI into their business there were advisors on hand meeting businesses across the three days.

The Local Enterprise Village again hosted the Google AI team this year following on from the success of the Google area in 2025 with their experts helping visitors and business owners across the week with their expertise on making AI work for you and your business.

The Enterprise Europe Network were also in the Village for the first time, giving advice to businesses who wanted to begin looking at new markets across the EU and building relationships with international businesses.

The Local Enterprise Village will return to the National Ploughing Championships in 2027 when they move to Rathangan in Kildare from September 21-23, moving a week later to accommodate the Ryder Cup. Any small businesses interested in taking part in next year’s Local Enterprise Village should contact their Local Enterprise Office.