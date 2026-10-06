Council intend to continue Local Priorities fund to allow councillors spend up to €1m

AN AGREEMENT that was made by elected members of South Dublin County Council to apply a 7.5 per cent reduction in Local Property Tax provided €3,024,846 in discretionary additional income for priority local services and projects.

In response, a €1m annual Local Priorities Fund was created to allow councillors to respond directly to local needs, with €300,000 already committed under the new initiative in its first year.

Local Property Tax income is used to support specific housing and roads projects and general services, while further discretionary funds are dependent on whether local councillors voted to vary the LPT rate.

During last year’s budget process, subject to councillors’ approval, SDCC intends to continue this fund for the remainder of the council term, given the agreement to retain the LPT rate for that period.

To continue to support service expansion, commercial rates were increased by SDCC, which also delivers specific economic development initiatives.

During the summer, an economy grant support scheme for businesses, venues and community groups was launched.

The Chief Executive’s Report detailed a breakdown of extra budget funding in the locality, with income generated through these rates put towards the improvement of public areas, including maintenance, cleansing and graffiti removal around the administrative area.

Councillors were also consulted on priority accessibility works, which are currently being scheduled, and SDCC has installed several solar bins and addressed issues with legacy trees, “showing the benefit of additional frontline resources in key areas such as public realm, maintenance and enforcement.”

Additional funding has also supported the implementation of SDCC’s play policy, which saw the delivery of new play spaces, age- friendly benches and the establishment of a disability advisory board.

“These examples represent just some of the positive impacts and benefits of additional funding to date and we will continue to utilise resources to create greater opportunity for all to benefit from our services and initiatives throughout the remainder of this year and beyond,” the Chief Executive’s Report stated.

In terms of the future, SDCC are looking to deliver a concert in Tallaght stadium next May, with funding that was allocated for a concert this month to be retained for next year, following logistical factors impeding the delivery of a concert this month.

The Council is also continuing to further resource key workstreams, progressing further recruitment for several trade positions as well as park rangers, engineers and various enforcement roles under the workforce development plan, “to ensure our services meet the needs of a growing county.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme