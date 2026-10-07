‘Fantastic achievement’ local authority is accredited with a KeepWell Mark

SOUTH Dublin County Council has been accredited with a KeepWell Mark, an independent, evidence based standard awarded by Ibec to employers demonstrating excellence in these areas.

The accreditation reflects SDCC’s “commitment to creating a positive, people focused culture where employees are supported to grow, develop and thrive.”

The journey towards the accreditation began in early 2026 with a comprehensive review of policies, practices and wellbeing initiatives, followed by the preparation of supporting evidence and an on site assessment which took place in July.

Performance is assessed across eight areas before the accreditation can be awarded.

These areas include leadership, attendance management, occupational safety and health, mental health, inclusion and belonging, nutrition and physical activity, intoxicants, and talent support and development.

Together, these areas provide a comprehensive framework for promoting healthy, safe and supportive workplaces.

Commenting on the achievement, Chief Executive Colm Ward said: “Our people are at the heart of everything we do, so receiving the KeepWell Mark is a fantastic achievement.

“It recognises the positive culture we are working hard to build and our commitment to supporting the wellbeing of colleagues every day.

He went on to express SDCC’s delight at gaining this recognition, saying:

“We are … excited about the next stage of our journey as we continue to listen, learn and invest in workplace wellbeing. Thank you to everyone across the organisation who contributed to this achievement.

“Together, we will continue to build a supportive workplace where people can do their best work, thrive and grow.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme