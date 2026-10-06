Budget 2027 delivers €8.5bn package with Tax and Welfare boosts

Budget 2027 was unveiled in the Dáil with an €8.5 billion package unveiled, €1.65bn of which is focused on tax restrictions.

A new income tax package of €1.3bn was announced, as well as a 79c rise in the minimum wage and increases to several social welfare and rental supports.

A €2m package for the expansion of the DEIS Plus scheme, as well as plans for additional SNAs and public transport for schools were also announced, along with other key changes to industries.

Here are some of the key changes announced in Budget 2027.

Tax, credits, relief and social welfare

40 per cent income tax rate increased from €44k to €46.5k

Increase in the main tax credits by €125 and increase in home carer credit by €100

Second USC band increased by €1.6k to €30.3k

Capital Acquisitions Tax Thresholds to increase, with higher bands of €440k, €44k and €22k for Group A, B and C respectively

Increase in the main tax credits by €125 and increase in home carer credit by €100

Rent tax credit up to €1,150 for one person and €2.3k for a couple

Increase in tax relief available under the childcare services scheme from €15,000 to €20,000 and removing cap on number of children that can be minded

Rent-a-room relief to be extended to certain garden/auxiliary/modular dwellings installed after 27 July 2026 and threshold to be increased to €16k

Maximum level of Help to Buy relief increased to €35k

Weekly social welfare rates up by €10

Working Family Payment weekly income thresholds to increase by €30

Child support up by €6 per week

Carer’s allowance up by €150 for a single person and €300 for a couple.

Housing and supports

€654.5m will support home energy upgrades in an effort to reduce energy bills and emissions.

€3bn for social housing delivery in 2027, including 11,250 new build social homes

€2.2bn to support 110,000 households to benefit from social housing supports and new supply.

Childcare

Maximum childcare fees to be reduced from €735 to €550 for young children up to senior infants

Childcare Services Relief tax exemption to rise to €20k.

Fuel

Excise cuts extended to June 2027, with four-phase restoration from February

Fuel allowance up by €5 per week

Health

Expansion of the Free Contraception Scheme to age 37

Third level

There will be a permanent reduction to the student contribution fee of €150.

Pubs

€15m in support of rural pubs

Workforce

€150m over three years to support workforce development, including AI and digital skills needed for future jobs.

Sport

€4 million in funding will be allocated to the League of Ireland football academies.

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