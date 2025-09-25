August Sports Star of the Month: Gabrielle Mongan

Jobstown boxer Gabrielle Mongan receives the Active South Dublin Sport Star of the Month Award from Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin, Bryan Malone, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Plaza Hotel and David Kennedy, editor, The Echo

Gabrielle Mongan won her seventh title at national level at the U23 Championships while representing Jobstown Boxing Club.

She defeated Jessica Talbot from Lucan Boxing Club to win the middleweight crown.

Gabrielle would follow this up with another excellent performance in the Emerald Box Cup later on in the month.

She fought twice at the event winning her semi-final via split decision before progressing to the final where she would take on UK boxer Lily Dolling from Harrow Boxing Club.

Dolling is a European medallist and a three time national champion in England but Mongan would defeat her via a unanimous decision earning herself a gold medal in the 70kg division.

Jobstown have gone from strength to strength in recent months with excellent performances across the board for their fighters.

The National U23 Championships saw the club with three gold medals being one of the most represented clubs in the list of winners while the win in the Emerald Cup capped an excellent performance for Jobstown with the club entering seven fighters into the competition and winning six golds and a silver medal.