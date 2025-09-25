August Team of the Month: St Francis women’s senior soccer team

Members of St Francis football team Naoise Rutherford, Holly Rutherford, Majasewery Ska with manager Stewart Smith receive the Active South Dublin Team of the Month for August from Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin. With them are William O’Connor, News Editor, The Echo and Bryan Malone, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Plaza Hotel

St Francis FC won the FAI Amateur Shield after a fantastic win over Cabinteely in the final.

The team reached the final following victory over Leeside United in the semi’s. Rachel McGrath played a crucial role scoring a brace to secure a 2-1 victory with Sarah Winders, Caroline Thorpe and Emily O’Brien also playing a massive role in the game.

They would follow up this win with a victory in the Monty Baker Cup a few short weeks later when they dispatched Home Farm in the final with a dominant display.

Manager Stuart Smith spoke about the progression of the Women’s sector that the club has seen in recent years.

“There’s a real buzz around the girls squad and the rest of the girls section within the club.

“A good few of the girls within the club who are playing schoolgirl level came out to support the girls which was super to see. “We’re trying to build our girl section year on year and add more teams to the club.

“To win a national trophy was a big achievement for the girls and one they earned on the day in my opinion.”